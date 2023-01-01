Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sloppy joe in
San Diego
/
San Diego
/
Sloppy Joe
San Diego restaurants that serve sloppy joe
Del's Hideout
5351 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego
No reviews yet
Kids Sloppy Joe
$9.00
More about Del's Hideout
Slater's 50/50
2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego
No reviews yet
Sloppy Joe Sliders
$9.99
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend slow-cooked and topped with potato chips, shredded cheddar and pickled jalapeños on grilled King's Hawaiian Rolls.
More about Slater's 50/50
