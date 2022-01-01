Pastrami sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$13.25
Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Rockets Pizza and Subs
5151 Waring Rd, San Diego
|Cali Pastrami Sandwich
|$12.00
Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Butter Toasted Sourdough.
The Butchery
3720 Caminito Court, Del Mar
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$12.00
Schaller and Weber Pastrami, Baby Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Mayo