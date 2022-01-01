Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

Pastrami Sandwich$13.25
Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Rockets Pizza and Subs

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (184 reviews)
Cali Pastrami Sandwich$12.00
Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Butter Toasted Sourdough.
The Butchery

3720 Caminito Court, Del Mar

Pastrami Sandwich$12.00
Schaller and Weber Pastrami, Baby Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Mayo
Cafe 86- Mira Mesa

8945 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Pastrami Sandwich$7.99
Includes Prime Pastrami, Yellow Mustard and Muenster Cheese Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.
