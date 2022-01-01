Tuna rolls in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Tajima East Village
901 E Street, San Diego
|Spicy Tuna Sushi Hand Roll
|$6.00
Sushi rice, sesame seeds, Japanese seaweed, and Spicy tuna with spicy mayo.
Tajima North Park
3015 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Spicy Tuna Sushi Hand Roll
|$6.00
Spicy Tuna with spicy mayo, Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Japanese seaweed.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$5.25
|Tuna Roll
|$4.99
|Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
|$3.99
Cone shaped roll.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$5.50
Spicy tuna.
|Tuna Roll
|$4.95
Tuna with rice inside.
Tajima Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Tuna rolled with kaiware
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$5.50
Spicy tuna.
|Tuna Roll
|$4.95
Tuna with rice inside.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN • NOODLES
Pure sushi by MATSUOKA
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Bluefin Tuna Crunchy Roll
|$18.00
Spinach wrapped dumplings filled with minced tofu and vegetables served with ponzu sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Tuna Roll
|$4.95
Tuna with rice inside.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$5.50
Spicy tuna.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Azuki Sushi
2321 5th Ave, San Diego
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$11.00
House spicy sauce & avocado
|Tuna & Avocado Roll
|$12.00
Bluefin tuna & avocado
TAKA Sushi
555 5th Ave, San Diego
|Spicy Tuna Roll 8pc
|$12.50
Spicy tuna, masago, green onion, sesame seeed
|Tuna Roll 6pc
|$8.00
Tuna, wasabi, Hosomaki style
|Tuna Hand Roll
|$6.00
Cloak and Petal
1953 India St., San Diego
|Spicy Tuna Roll (GF)
|$10.00
Cucumber
Tanuki Sake Bar
4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$13.00
Spicy tuna, avocado & green onion
SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.95
Spicy Tuna and cucumber
Beshock Ramen East Village
1288 Market Street, San Diego
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber