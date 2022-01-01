Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Spicy Tuna Sushi Hand Roll image

 

Tajima East Village

901 E Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Sushi Hand Roll$6.00
Sushi rice, sesame seeds, Japanese seaweed, and Spicy tuna with spicy mayo.
More about Tajima East Village
Item pic

 

Tajima North Park

3015 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Sushi Hand Roll$6.00
Spicy Tuna with spicy mayo, Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Japanese seaweed.
More about Tajima North Park
Just Sushi To Go image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$5.25
Tuna Roll$4.99
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$3.99
Cone shaped roll.
More about Just Sushi To Go
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$5.50
Spicy tuna.
Tuna Roll$4.95
Tuna with rice inside.
More about RB Sushi
Item pic

 

Tajima Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Tuna rolled with kaiware
More about Tajima Mercury
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$5.50
Spicy tuna.
Tuna Roll$4.95
Tuna with rice inside.
More about Auti Sushi
The Yasai image

 

The Yasai

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
No-Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
More about The Yasai
Bluefin Tuna Crunchy Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pure sushi by MATSUOKA

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (7274 reviews)
Takeout
Bluefin Tuna Crunchy Roll$18.00
Spinach wrapped dumplings filled with minced tofu and vegetables served with ponzu sauce.
More about Pure sushi by MATSUOKA
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Roll$4.95
Tuna with rice inside.
Spicy Tuna Roll$5.50
Spicy tuna.
More about RB Sushi
2013f114-0edd-4869-a575-28e4ca1b3880 image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Azuki Sushi

2321 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3373 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
House spicy sauce & avocado
Tuna & Avocado Roll$12.00
Bluefin tuna & avocado
More about Azuki Sushi
Spicy Tuna Roll 8pc image

 

TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll 8pc$12.50
Spicy tuna, masago, green onion, sesame seeed
Tuna Roll 6pc$8.00
Tuna, wasabi, Hosomaki style
Tuna Hand Roll$6.00
More about TAKA Sushi
Spicy Tuna Roll (GF) image

 

Cloak and Petal

1953 India St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll (GF)$10.00
Cucumber
More about Cloak and Petal
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$13.00
Spicy tuna, avocado & green onion
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Beshock Ramen Carlsbad image

SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beshock Ramen Carlsbad

2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.95
Spicy Tuna and cucumber
More about Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
Beshock Ramen East Village image

 

Beshock Ramen East Village

1288 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber
More about Beshock Ramen East Village
Item pic

 

Fuku Sushi - San Diego

332 J St Suite 102, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Roll$9.99
Sliced tuna rolled in seaweed.
More about Fuku Sushi - San Diego

