Key lime pies in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie Slice$7.00
One slice. A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, topped with a cloud of whip and key lime zest.
More about Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KEY LIME PIE$9.00
graham cracker crust | whipped cream
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Key Lime Pie Slice image

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie Slice$7.00
One slice. A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, topped with a cloud of whip and key lime zest.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$20.99
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
More about Marie Callender’s

