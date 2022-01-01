Key lime pies in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve key lime pies
More about Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Key Lime Pie Slice
|$7.00
One slice. A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, topped with a cloud of whip and key lime zest.
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|KEY LIME PIE
|$9.00
graham cracker crust | whipped cream
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Key Lime Pie Slice
|$7.00
One slice. A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, topped with a cloud of whip and key lime zest.