Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Chicken al Pastor Burrito image

 

Puesto at the Headquarters

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken al Pastor Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$8.89
shredded chicken, rice and salsa
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

3570 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasturebird Chicken & Bacon Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, cruciferous & root vegetables, bacon, spiced Pasturebird chicken, pico de gallo and pepper Jack cheese, sourdough discard moringa tortilla. Our veggies may change depending on the season.
// Dairy - Eggs - Gluten //
More about Enclave Café
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$8.89
shredded chicken, rice and salsa
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken Burrito$12.75
spicy mayo, pico de gallo, cabbage
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Item pic

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Chicken Burrito$12.35
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, feta, hash browns, olives, and aoli in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side
More about The Olive Cafe
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bahni Mi Chicken Burrito$11.95
Grilled soy chicken, rice, pickled carrots, cucumber,cilantro, picked jalapenos, dojo sauce
More about Harbor Town Pub
FUSION EATS image

FRENCH FRIES

FUSION EATS

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF VEGAN "CHICKEN" BURRITO$15.95
Vegan "Chicken" Cali Burrito$14.95
Vegan “Chicken” Bulgogi Burrito$13.95
Vegan soy based proteins marinated and stir fried in our house made bulgogi bbq sauce, vegan gochujang fried rice, iceberg lettuce, topped with our vegan spicy mayo & vegan garlic sauce all wrapped in flour tortilla
More about FUSION EATS
Item pic

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$8.89
shredded chicken, rice and salsa
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Chicken al Pastor Burrito image

 

Puesto Mission Valley

5010 Mission Center Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1073 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken al Pastor Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about Puesto Mission Valley
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasturebird Chicken & Bacon Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, cruciferous & root vegetables, bacon, spiced Pasturebird chicken, pico de gallo and pepper Jack cheese, sourdough discard moringa tortilla. Our veggies may change depending on the season.
// Dairy - Eggs - Gluten //
More about Enclave Café
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

4655 Executive Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasturebird Chicken & Bacon Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, cruciferous & root vegetables, bacon, spiced Pasturebird chicken, pico de gallo and pepper Jack cheese, sourdough discard moringa tortilla. Our veggies may change depending on the season.
// Dairy - Eggs - Gluten //
More about Enclave Café
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$8.89
shredded chicken, rice and salsa
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Burrito$12.00
Grilled Chicken Burrito$12.00
BBQ Chicken Burrito$12.25
More about Don Tommy’s

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Tuna Rolls

Sliders

Chicken Noodles

Cannolis

Thai Fried Rice

Hot Chocolate

Spinach Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston