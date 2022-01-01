Chicken burritos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Puesto at the Headquarters
789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego
|Chicken al Pastor Burrito
|$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.89
shredded chicken, rice and salsa
Enclave Café
3570 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego
|Pasturebird Chicken & Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, cruciferous & root vegetables, bacon, spiced Pasturebird chicken, pico de gallo and pepper Jack cheese, sourdough discard moringa tortilla. Our veggies may change depending on the season.
// Dairy - Eggs - Gluten //
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.89
shredded chicken, rice and salsa
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Rotisserie Chicken Burrito
|$12.75
spicy mayo, pico de gallo, cabbage
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Mediterranean Chicken Burrito
|$12.35
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, spinach, feta, hash browns, olives, and aoli in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side
Harbor Town Pub
1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Bahni Mi Chicken Burrito
|$11.95
Grilled soy chicken, rice, pickled carrots, cucumber,cilantro, picked jalapenos, dojo sauce
FUSION EATS
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|GF VEGAN "CHICKEN" BURRITO
|$15.95
|Vegan "Chicken" Cali Burrito
|$14.95
|Vegan “Chicken” Bulgogi Burrito
|$13.95
Vegan soy based proteins marinated and stir fried in our house made bulgogi bbq sauce, vegan gochujang fried rice, iceberg lettuce, topped with our vegan spicy mayo & vegan garlic sauce all wrapped in flour tortilla
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.89
shredded chicken, rice and salsa
Puesto Mission Valley
5010 Mission Center Road, San Diego
|Chicken al Pastor Burrito
|$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Pasturebird Chicken & Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, cruciferous & root vegetables, bacon, spiced Pasturebird chicken, pico de gallo and pepper Jack cheese, sourdough discard moringa tortilla. Our veggies may change depending on the season.
// Dairy - Eggs - Gluten //
Enclave Café
4655 Executive Drive, San Diego
|Pasturebird Chicken & Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, cruciferous & root vegetables, bacon, spiced Pasturebird chicken, pico de gallo and pepper Jack cheese, sourdough discard moringa tortilla. Our veggies may change depending on the season.
// Dairy - Eggs - Gluten //
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.89
shredded chicken, rice and salsa