Reuben in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cali Reuben$9.50
Pastrami, red onion, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & spicy mustard on whole grain bread
More about BCB Cafe
Banner pic

 

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#21 Reuben Sandwich$14.50
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
reuben panini$12.00
pastrami + jarlsberg cheese + sauerkraut + thousand island dressing + bread & cie rye
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Not a Reuben image

 

Chicago Not Dogs

4332 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Not a Reuben$14.00
Chicago Not Dogs’ take on the classic Reuben. Marbled rye bread, our house-made bēf, Russian dressing, mustard and kraut.
More about Chicago Not Dogs
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$11.00
Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & house sauce on toasted sourdough.
More about Working Class
Righteous Reuben image

 

43 Beach Hut Deli

900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 43 Beach Hut Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
REUBEN$15.00
More about Hob Nob Hill
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bay Hill Tavern

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$16.00
Thin sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, saurkraut, whole grain mustard & spicy secret sauce on toasted rye bread
More about Bay Hill Tavern

