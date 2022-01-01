Reuben in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve reuben
BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Cali Reuben
|$9.50
Pastrami, red onion, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & spicy mustard on whole grain bread
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|#21 Reuben Sandwich
|$14.50
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|reuben panini
|$12.00
pastrami + jarlsberg cheese + sauerkraut + thousand island dressing + bread & cie rye
Chicago Not Dogs
4332 30th Street, San Diego
|Not a Reuben
|$14.00
Chicago Not Dogs’ take on the classic Reuben. Marbled rye bread, our house-made bēf, Russian dressing, mustard and kraut.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Reuben
|$11.00
Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & house sauce on toasted sourdough.
43 Beach Hut Deli
900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego
|Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*