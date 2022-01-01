Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pork Belly$8.00
Golden crispy pork belly served with a creamy mint sauce.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pork Belly$8.00
Golden crispy pork belly served with a creamy mint sauce.
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of Chashu Pork Belly$5.00
Namesake 4 lyf.
Pork Belly Bao$8.00
Chashu Pork Belly, cucumbers, hoisin, pickled mustard seeds, scallions, and cilantro served on steamed buns.
More about Underbelly North Park
Underbelly Little Italy image

 

Underbelly Little Italy

750 W Fir St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Bao$8.00
Cucumber, Hoison, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Scallion Oil, Cilantro
More about Underbelly Little Italy
Item pic

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Flatbread$17.00
beer braised pork belly, fresh mozzarella, jack cheese, smokey black beans, red onion, cilantro
More about Terra American Bistro
Wokou Ramen - PB image

 

Wokou Ramen - PB

3801 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Bao$5.00
More about Wokou Ramen - PB
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pioneer BBQ DNU

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$15.95
elote corn salad, spicy bbq, green onions GF*
More about Pioneer BBQ DNU
Consumer pic

SALADS • BBQ

SMACK'N Guamanian Grill

9506 Miramar Road, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (943 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Bowl$12.00
Pork Belly Meal$13.75
More about SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$15.95
elote corn salad, spicy bbq, green onions
More about Pioneer BBQ
Main pic

 

Craft House Burgers

4101 30th st suite c, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Monster fries (Pork belly)$18.00
Slow Roasted Pork Belly, Sunny Side Up Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Avocado-Poblano Creme, Onion Jam, Queso Fresco, Cilantro.
Monster fries (Pork belly)$18.95
Slow Roasted Pork Belly, Sunny Side Up Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Avocado-Poblano Creme, Onion Jam, Queso Fresco, Cilantro.
Pork Belly Bahn-Mi$18.00
Chipotle Soy Glazed Pork Belly, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Jalapeno, Fresh Cilantro Jalapeno Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun
More about Craft House Burgers
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pomegranate Pork Belly Salad with Roasted Walnuts, Apples, and Red Onion over Salanova Lettuce$7.50
More about 72Fifty
Item pic

 

Slaters 50-50

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southern Pork Belly Grilled Cheese$15.00
More about Slaters 50-50

