Pork belly in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pork belly
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Fried Pork Belly
|$8.00
Golden crispy pork belly served with a creamy mint sauce.
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Fried Pork Belly
|$8.00
Golden crispy pork belly served with a creamy mint sauce.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES
Underbelly North Park
3000 Upas St., San Diego
|Side Of Chashu Pork Belly
|$5.00
Namesake 4 lyf.
|Pork Belly Bao
|$8.00
Chashu Pork Belly, cucumbers, hoisin, pickled mustard seeds, scallions, and cilantro served on steamed buns.
Underbelly Little Italy
750 W Fir St, San Diego
|Pork Belly Bao
|$8.00
Cucumber, Hoison, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Scallion Oil, Cilantro
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Pork Belly Flatbread
|$17.00
beer braised pork belly, fresh mozzarella, jack cheese, smokey black beans, red onion, cilantro
BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pioneer BBQ DNU
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$15.95
elote corn salad, spicy bbq, green onions GF*
SALADS • BBQ
SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
9506 Miramar Road, San Diego
|Pork Belly Bowl
|$12.00
|Pork Belly Meal
|$13.75
Pioneer BBQ
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$15.95
elote corn salad, spicy bbq, green onions
Craft House Burgers
4101 30th st suite c, san diego
|Monster fries (Pork belly)
|$18.00
Slow Roasted Pork Belly, Sunny Side Up Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Avocado-Poblano Creme, Onion Jam, Queso Fresco, Cilantro.
|Monster fries (Pork belly)
|$18.95
Slow Roasted Pork Belly, Sunny Side Up Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Avocado-Poblano Creme, Onion Jam, Queso Fresco, Cilantro.
|Pork Belly Bahn-Mi
|$18.00
Chipotle Soy Glazed Pork Belly, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Jalapeno, Fresh Cilantro Jalapeno Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun
72Fifty
7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego
|Pomegranate Pork Belly Salad with Roasted Walnuts, Apples, and Red Onion over Salanova Lettuce
|$7.50