Blueberry pancakes in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Cardellino image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
buttermilk ice cream, blueberry compote, pancake pieces, maple caramel
More about Cardellino
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot - Kings Inn - Mission Valley

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes (3)$10.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot - Kings Inn - Mission Valley
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
Takeout
GF Blueberry Banana Pancakes$11.99
More about The Trails
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe - 4141 Adams Ave.

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$13.00
More about Kensington Cafe - 4141 Adams Ave.
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
Blueberry pancakes topped with blueberry compote, haupia sauce, whipped cream.
More about Second Nature
Hob Nob Hill image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
1 PANCAKE- BLUEBERRY$6.00
More about Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty - Mesa College

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes (2) - Fresh Blueberries, Warm Maple Syrup and Butter$3.00
Served with warm Maple Syrup Dairy whipped butter
More about 72Fifty - Mesa College

