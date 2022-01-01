Blueberry pancakes in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
More about Cardellino
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$12.00
buttermilk ice cream, blueberry compote, pancake pieces, maple caramel
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot - Kings Inn - Mission Valley
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot - Kings Inn - Mission Valley
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Blueberry Pancakes (3)
|$10.95
More about The Trails
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|GF Blueberry Banana Pancakes
|$11.99
More about Kensington Cafe - 4141 Adams Ave.
SANDWICHES
Kensington Cafe - 4141 Adams Ave.
4141 Adams Ave., San Diego
|BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
|$13.00
More about Second Nature
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$12.00
Blueberry pancakes topped with blueberry compote, haupia sauce, whipped cream.
More about Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|1 PANCAKE- BLUEBERRY
|$6.00