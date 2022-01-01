Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Waterfront Bar & Grill - 2044 Kettner Blvd

2044 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$11.95
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad$17.75
Crispy hand breaded chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce and chopped, topped with blue cheese crumbles over
a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes and
red onion.
Dirty Birds Pacific Beach - 4656 Mission Blvd

4656 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.95
Chopped romaine, red onion, diced tomato, shredded carrot, chopped celery, buffalo chicken pieces, blue cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing
SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.59
Mixed greens topped with crispy buffalo chicken, tomato, cheddar, red onion. Served with ranch dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.75
Three deep fried chicken strips tossed with Frank’s® RedHot® sauce over a bed of lettuce served with ranch dressing.
