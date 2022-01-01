Buffalo chicken salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Waterfront Bar & Grill - 2044 Kettner Blvd
2044 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.95
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad
|$17.75
Crispy hand breaded chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce and chopped, topped with blue cheese crumbles over
a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes and
red onion.
Dirty Birds Pacific Beach - 4656 Mission Blvd
4656 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Chopped romaine, red onion, diced tomato, shredded carrot, chopped celery, buffalo chicken pieces, blue cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.59
Mixed greens topped with crispy buffalo chicken, tomato, cheddar, red onion. Served with ranch dressing.