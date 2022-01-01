Pineapple fried rice in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, raisins, cashews, onions,peas, carrots, and pineapples
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
3442 30th Street, San Diego
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, raisins, cashews, onions,peas, carrots, and pineapples
More about Aaharn at University City
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Phuket Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.50
Southern Thai curry fried rice with pineapple, peas, carrots, chicken, shrimps and egg. Topping with fried shallots and fried vermicelli
|Phuket Pineapple Fried Rice
|$18.50
Southern Thai curry fried rice with pineapple, peas, carrots, chicken, shrimps and egg. Topping with fried shallots and fried vermicelli
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.50
Stir-fried steamed jasmine rice with pineapple chunks, chicken, shrimp, cashew nut, egg, raisin, green pea, and scallion
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with pineapple, onions, raisins, cashew nuts and curry powder.
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego
|PHUKET PINEAPPLE FRIES RICE
|$11.00
Pineapple, Cashew Nuts, Onion, Green Onion, Tomato, Pea, Carrot, Satay Power, Egg
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.95
Pan-fried rice with shrimp, chicken, pineapple, onion, egg, cashew nuts, peas and carrots