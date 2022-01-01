Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Item pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, raisins, cashews, onions,peas, carrots, and pineapples
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Item pic

 

Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery

3442 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, raisins, cashews, onions,peas, carrots, and pineapples
More about Soi 30th- North Park Thai Eatery
Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Phuket Pineapple Fried Rice$17.50
Southern Thai curry fried rice with pineapple, peas, carrots, chicken, shrimps and egg. Topping with fried shallots and fried vermicelli
Phuket Pineapple Fried Rice$18.50
Southern Thai curry fried rice with pineapple, peas, carrots, chicken, shrimps and egg. Topping with fried shallots and fried vermicelli
More about Aaharn at University City
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.50
Stir-fried steamed jasmine rice with pineapple chunks, chicken, shrimp, cashew nut, egg, raisin, green pea, and scallion
More about Koon Thai kitchen
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck) image

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with pineapple, onions, raisins, cashew nuts and curry powder.
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Item pic

 

Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PHUKET PINEAPPLE FRIES RICE$11.00
Pineapple, Cashew Nuts, Onion, Green Onion, Tomato, Pea, Carrot, Satay Power, Egg
More about Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
Pan-fried rice with shrimp, chicken, pineapple, onion, egg, cashew nuts, peas and carrots
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
For this Wok stir-fried entree, we use shrimp, pineapple, yellow curry seasoning, raisins, cashews, Thai jasmine rice and flavorful seasonings.
More about Hot or Not Thai

