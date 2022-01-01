Hot chocolate in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|12 Oz. S'Mores Hot Chocolate
|$4.75
|20 Oz. Hot Chocolate
|$4.75
|12 Oz. Hot Chocolate
|$3.75
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|HOT Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte
|$5.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
More about Jennings House Café
SMOKED SALMON
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Hot Chocolate
Delicious dark chocolate sauce with steamed milk or milk alternative of choice.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
More about S3 Coffee Bar
ACAI BOWL
S3 Coffee Bar
6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego
|Hot Chocolate
Chocolate with steamed milk
More about BCB Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
BCB Cafe
5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego
|Small Hot Chocolate
|$3.10
More about Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
BAGELS
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.50