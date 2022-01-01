Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12 Oz. S'Mores Hot Chocolate$4.75
20 Oz. Hot Chocolate$4.75
12 Oz. Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans image

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HOT Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte$5.00
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Jennings House Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
Delicious dark chocolate sauce with steamed milk or milk alternative of choice.
More about Jennings House Café
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.95
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.35
More about The Olive Cafe
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$2.79
More about The Trails
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S HOT CHOCOLATE$4.00
More about Kensington Cafe
Item pic

ACAI BOWL

S3 Coffee Bar

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate with steamed milk
More about S3 Coffee Bar
BCB Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

BCB Cafe

5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Small Hot Chocolate$3.10
More about BCB Cafe
Scrimshaw Coffee image

BAGELS

Scrimshaw Coffee

5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.25
More about Scrimshaw Coffee
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village image

BAGELS

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.50
More about Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
Restaurant banner

 

Palmys

976 Felspar st., Pacific Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Palmys

