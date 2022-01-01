Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve egg burritos

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito$8.39
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chorizo & Egg Burrito$7.00
Cheese, Beans
More about Mitch's Seafood
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito$8.39
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito$8.39
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sausage Egg and Cheese Burrito$10.95
Char-broiled and chopped sausage links, topped with three scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tater tots, and spicy mayo. Served with our house salsa
Bacon Egg and Cheese Burrito$10.95
The classic BEC burrito, loaded with three scrambled eggs, crisply thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, tater tots, and spicy mayo. Served with our house salsa
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Item pic

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito$8.39
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito$8.39
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato Bacon Egg Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Potato Bacon Egg Cheese Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Bacon & Egg Breakfast Burrito$5.50
More about Don Tommy’s

