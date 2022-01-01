Egg burritos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve egg burritos
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito
|$8.39
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Chorizo & Egg Burrito
|$7.00
Cheese, Beans
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito
|$8.39
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito
|$8.39
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Sausage Egg and Cheese Burrito
|$10.95
Char-broiled and chopped sausage links, topped with three scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, tater tots, and spicy mayo. Served with our house salsa
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Burrito
|$10.95
The classic BEC burrito, loaded with three scrambled eggs, crisply thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, tater tots, and spicy mayo. Served with our house salsa
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito
|$8.39
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito
|$8.39
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa