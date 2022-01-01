Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve caprese salad

Independent Pizzeria

4235 E Madison, Seattle

Caprese Salad$7.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, white balsamic vinegar
More about Independent Pizzeria
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Caprese Salad$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices & basil, with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and sea salt
Caprese Salad$14.00
Fresh tomato, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella, drizzle of evoo and sea salt
More about Grazie Ristorante

