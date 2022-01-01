Caprese salad in Seattle
Independent Pizzeria
4235 E Madison, Seattle
|Caprese Salad
|$7.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, white balsamic vinegar
Grazie Ristorante
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Caprese Salad
|$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices & basil, with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and sea salt
|Caprese Salad
|$14.00
Fresh tomato, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella, drizzle of evoo and sea salt