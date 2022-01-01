Panna cotta in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve panna cotta
More about Haymaker
Haymaker
1903 Yale PL E, Seattle
|Panna Cotta
|$8.00
rhubarb, ginger, caramelized white chocolate
More about Cornelly
Cornelly
601 Summit Ave STE 103, Seattle
|Panna Cotta
|$8.00
vanilla chèvre panna cotta with rhubarb and blood orange marmalade
More about Sushi Kappo Tamura
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Kappo Tamura
2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle
|Panna Cotta To Go
|$5.00
More about JuneBaby
JuneBaby
2122 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Coconut Buttermilk Panna Cotta
|$13.00
This rich and delicious panna cotta packs a punch with coconut, buttermilk, rum & Florida fruits.
More about vacilando
vacilando
405 15th Avenue East, Seattle
|Chocolate Hazelnut Panna Cotta
|$4.50
light, creamy, & silky, the perfect pudding topped with crunchy chocolate & hazelnuts
|Earl Grey Panna Cotta
|$4.50
creamy treat made with aromatic Bergamot orange & vanilla pods