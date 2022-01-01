Chicken wraps in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
NU Kitchen
195 Washington Street, Somerville
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.19
All-natural chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas and caesar dressing on a wheat wrap
|Buffalo Kale Chicken Wrap
|$13.19
Roasted all-natural chicken, kale, romaine, crispy chickpeas, shredded parmesan, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, tossed in our garlic-ginger sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps (G)
|$15.00
Chicken breast stir-fried in oyster sauce with mushrooms, and onions served in crunchy lettuce wraps. Can be made spicy upon request!
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Eatery - Cambridge
1157 Broadway, Somerville
|Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Homemade marinated grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, homemade Greek dressing & Feta
|Grilled Chicken Kabob Wrap
|$8.99
Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, Greek dressing & Feta
|Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$8.99
Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon & ranch dressing with lettuce & tomato