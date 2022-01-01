Chicken wraps in Somerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

NU Kitchen

195 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.19
All-natural chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas and caesar dressing on a wheat wrap
Buffalo Kale Chicken Wrap$13.19
Roasted all-natural chicken, kale, romaine, crispy chickpeas, shredded parmesan, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, tossed in our garlic-ginger sauce.
More about NU Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps (G)$15.00
Chicken breast stir-fried in oyster sauce with mushrooms, and onions served in crunchy lettuce wraps. Can be made spicy upon request!
More about Fuji at Assembly
Broadway Eatery image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery - Cambridge

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$8.99
Homemade marinated grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, homemade Greek dressing & Feta
Grilled Chicken Kabob Wrap$8.99
Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, Greek dressing & Feta
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.99
Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon & ranch dressing with lettuce & tomato
More about Broadway Eatery - Cambridge

