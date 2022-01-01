Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve caprese salad

Consumer pic

 

Bocelli

5427 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAPRESE SALAD$16.00
More about Bocelli
Item pic

 

Moxies Cafe

302 Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese Salad$0.00
All organic spring mix, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, pesto drizzle
More about Moxies Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Hummus

Chicken Curry

Pizza Steak

Chicken Salad

Cookie Dough

Shrimp Fajitas

Gyro Salad

Tossed Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston