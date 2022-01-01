Stew in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve stew

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Hot & Hearty Irish Stew$9.50
A generous portion of stew consisting of beef, potatoes, carrots, peas, and onions in a rich broth, served with homemade bread
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Greek Salad

Muffins

Brisket

Boneless Wings

Chicken Pasta

Bisque

Garlic Knots

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston