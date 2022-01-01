Stew in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Stew
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve stew
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
Avg 4.2
(1667 reviews)
Hot & Hearty Irish Stew
$9.50
A generous portion of stew consisting of beef, potatoes, carrots, peas, and onions in a rich broth, served with homemade bread
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach
Greek Salad
Muffins
Brisket
Boneless Wings
Chicken Pasta
Bisque
Garlic Knots
Mac And Cheese
More near Virginia Beach to explore
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 3.9
(9 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Corolla
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston