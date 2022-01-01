Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve cake

Tempo image

FRENCH FRIES

Tempo

474 Moody St, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Tres Leches Cake$10.00
More about Tempo
Vinotta Restaurant image

 

Vinotta Restaurant

361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lava Cake*$11.00
Vanilla and chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream In a natural lemon shell
More about Vinotta Restaurant
Item pic

 

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Oh Yeah, One Birthday Cake Protein Bar$2.99
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Item pic

 

Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar

240 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$8.00
Tres Leches Cake with Coconut in Syrup & Curdled Dulce de Leche, flambeed meringue and fresh fruits
**Contains Gluten**Contains Dairy**Contains Eggs**
Tres Leche Cake$9.00
More about Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

99 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$10.00
milk-soaked vanilla sponge cake, dulce de leche whipped cream, dulce dark rum
More about Painted Burro
Copper House Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper House Tavern

380 Winter Street, Waltham

Avg 3.7 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
fresh cream, berries
CHT Carrot Cake$10.00
cream cheese frosting, walnuts
Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
molten chocolate, vanilla ice cream
More about Copper House Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizzeria Enzina

1056 Main St, Waltham

Avg 4.1 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Cake$10.00
(torta caprese) toasted almonds, hazelnut, chocolate, caramel sauce, whipped cream
GF Cake$10.00
(torta caprese) toasted almonds, hazelnut, chocolate, caramel sauce, whipped cream
More about Pizzeria Enzina
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Smoothie
Carrot Cake Smoothie - Carrot Juice, Pineapple(frozen), Vanilla Yogurt, Walnuts, Flaked Coconut, Cinnamon
More about Cafe Services
The Federal image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Federal

74 Tower Road, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$20.00
Remoulade & Lemon
More about The Federal
Banner pic

 

Tessie's Bar & Kitchen

841 Main St, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.00
More about Tessie's Bar & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Chips And Salsa

Chef Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Falafel Wraps

Clams

Avocado Toast

Garden Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston