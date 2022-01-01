Cake in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve cake
Vinotta Restaurant
361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM
|Lava Cake*
|$11.00
Vanilla and chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream In a natural lemon shell
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Oh Yeah, One Birthday Cake Protein Bar
|$2.99
Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar
240 Moody Street, Waltham
|Tres Leches Cake
|$8.00
Tres Leches Cake with Coconut in Syrup & Curdled Dulce de Leche, flambeed meringue and fresh fruits
**Contains Gluten**Contains Dairy**Contains Eggs**
|Tres Leche Cake
|$9.00
Painted Burro
99 Third Ave, Waltham
|Tres Leches Cake
|$10.00
milk-soaked vanilla sponge cake, dulce de leche whipped cream, dulce dark rum
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
fresh cream, berries
|CHT Carrot Cake
|$10.00
cream cheese frosting, walnuts
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$10.00
molten chocolate, vanilla ice cream
PIZZA
Pizzeria Enzina
1056 Main St, Waltham
|GF Cake
|$10.00
(torta caprese) toasted almonds, hazelnut, chocolate, caramel sauce, whipped cream
Cafe Services
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Carrot Cake Smoothie
Carrot Cake Smoothie - Carrot Juice, Pineapple(frozen), Vanilla Yogurt, Walnuts, Flaked Coconut, Cinnamon
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Federal
74 Tower Road, Waltham
|Crab Cakes
|$20.00
Remoulade & Lemon