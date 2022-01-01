Chai lattes in Wilmington

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

222 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
More about Brew HaHa
Chai Latte image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3636 Concord Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.1 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.85
Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.
More about Brew HaHa
Chai Latte image

 

Brew HaHa

1812 Marsh Rd., Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.85
Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.
More about Brew HaHa
Chai Latte image

 

Brew HaHa

1400 N Dupont St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
More about Brew HaHa
Chai Latte image

 

Brew HaHa

5329 Limestone Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
More about Brew HaHa

