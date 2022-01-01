Chai lattes in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Brew HaHa
BAGELS
Brew HaHa
222 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Chai Latte
|$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
More about Brew HaHa
BAGELS
Brew HaHa
3636 Concord Pike, Wilmington
|Chai Latte
|$3.85
Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.
More about Brew HaHa
Brew HaHa
1812 Marsh Rd., Wilmington
|Chai Latte
|$3.85
Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.
More about Brew HaHa
Brew HaHa
1400 N Dupont St, Wilmington
|Chai Latte
|$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk