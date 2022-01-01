Muffins in Ann Arbor

Available Saturdays and Sundays only. It’s the classic blueberry muffin now made with organic soft white wheat berries from Ferris Organic Farms in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. They mill the berries every day and turn them into Bakehouse blueberry muffins. These muffins also contain tart wild blueberries from Maine and organic cornmeal from Champlain Valley Milling in New York. A little East Coast and a little mid-west mixup = one tasty muffin.

