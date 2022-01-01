Muffins in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve muffins
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.00
Available Saturdays and Sundays only. It’s the classic blueberry muffin now made with organic soft white wheat berries from Ferris Organic Farms in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. They mill the berries every day and turn them into Bakehouse blueberry muffins. These muffins also contain tart wild blueberries from Maine and organic cornmeal from Champlain Valley Milling in New York. A little East Coast and a little mid-west mixup = one tasty muffin.
Black Diesel Coffee
1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Muffin Cranberry Orange
|$3.85
|Muffin Blueberry
|$3.85
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Blueberry Crumb Cake Muffin
|$5.35
A large 4oz Muffin made with wild blueberries, creamy Neufchatel cheese & topped with crisp cake topping.
|French Toast Muffin
|$5.69
It's as delicious as it sounds. Served with whipped butter & maple syrup.
Detroit Wing Company
3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor
|1 pc Cornbread Muffin
|$1.99
|3 pc Cornbread Muffin
|$5.99
|5 pc Cornbread Muffin
|$7.99
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Vegan Chocolate Muffin w/Millet
|$4.49
Rich, tender muffin packed with chocolate flavor, combined with the satisfying crunch of millet. Vegan.
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.49
Made with freshly milled, Michigan organic flour and wild Maine blueberries flavored with Korintje cinnamon & real vanilla.
|Zing-lish Muffins
|$5.99
Organic wheat flour, the highest quality sea salt, water, and a little yeast to get the magic started. Griddled on both sides to a beautiful golden brown.
Fresh Forage
5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|VEGAN Blueberry Banana Muffin
|$4.00
|Vegan Blueberry Banana Muffins
|$4.00
Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.49
Made with freshly milled, Michigan organic flour and wild Maine blueberries flavored with Korintje cinnamon & real vanilla.
|Sugar Crisp Muffin
|$4.49
Buttermilk nutmeg muffins, brushed with butter and rolled in cinnamon sugar. Some call it the doughnut muffin.
|Zing-lish Muffins
|$5.99
Organic wheat flour, the highest quality sea salt, water, and a little yeast to get the magic started. Griddled on both sides to a beautiful golden brown.