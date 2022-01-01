Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Available Saturdays and Sundays only. It’s the classic blueberry muffin now made with organic soft white wheat berries from Ferris Organic Farms in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. They mill the berries every day and turn them into Bakehouse blueberry muffins. These muffins also contain tart wild blueberries from Maine and organic cornmeal from Champlain Valley Milling in New York. A little East Coast and a little mid-west mixup = one tasty muffin.
More about York Food & Drink
Item pic

 

Black Diesel Coffee

1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin Cranberry Orange$3.85
Muffin Blueberry$3.85
More about Black Diesel Coffee
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Crumb Cake Muffin$5.35
A large 4oz Muffin made with wild blueberries, creamy Neufchatel cheese & topped with crisp cake topping.
French Toast Muffin$5.69
It's as delicious as it sounds. Served with whipped butter & maple syrup.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company

3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 pc Cornbread Muffin$1.99
3 pc Cornbread Muffin$5.99
5 pc Cornbread Muffin$7.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Chocolate Muffin w/Millet$4.49
Rich, tender muffin packed with chocolate flavor, combined with the satisfying crunch of millet. Vegan.
Blueberry Muffin$4.49
Made with freshly milled, Michigan organic flour and wild Maine blueberries flavored with Korintje cinnamon & real vanilla.
Zing-lish Muffins$5.99
Organic wheat flour, the highest quality sea salt, water, and a little yeast to get the magic started. Griddled on both sides to a beautiful golden brown.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Item pic

 

Fresh Forage

5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN Blueberry Banana Muffin$4.00
Vegan Blueberry Banana Muffins$4.00
More about Fresh Forage
Item pic

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$4.49
Made with freshly milled, Michigan organic flour and wild Maine blueberries flavored with Korintje cinnamon & real vanilla.
Sugar Crisp Muffin$4.49
Buttermilk nutmeg muffins, brushed with butter and rolled in cinnamon sugar. Some call it the doughnut muffin.
Zing-lish Muffins$5.99
Organic wheat flour, the highest quality sea salt, water, and a little yeast to get the magic started. Griddled on both sides to a beautiful golden brown.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced
Restaurant banner

 

Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

403 East Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$3.25
More about Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Pecan Pies

Cake

Chicken Soup

Rigatoni

Garden Salad

Caprese Salad

Spinach Pies

Patty Melts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston