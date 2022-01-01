Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve lomo

Item pic

 

Inca Social - Arlington

1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LOMO SALTADO Family Style$71.00
SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Stir-fry tenderloin steak with red onions, tomato wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries.
LOMO A LA HUANCAINA$21.00
More about Inca Social - Arlington
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

El Fuego

2300 N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (973 reviews)
Lomo Saltado$18.00
Peruvian stir fry with beef tenderloin, red onion, plum tomatoes, and hot peppers cooked with chef's special marinade. Served with white rice and French fries.
More about El Fuego
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Lomo Saltado$14.00
Stir fry marinated beef, onions &amp; tomatoes. Served w/ rice &amp; steak fries
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Pollo

5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2067 reviews)
Lomo Saltado$17.99
Chunks of beef, sauteed onions, tomatoes, green and red peppers, cilantro, green onions, and on a bed of French fries. Served with rice.
More about Super Pollo
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Lomo Saltado$17.75
New York steak marinated Sazon style, mixed with French fries, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice.
More about Cafe Sazon

Map

Map

