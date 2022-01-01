Lomo in Arlington
Inca Social - Arlington
1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|LOMO SALTADO Family Style
|$71.00
SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Stir-fry tenderloin steak with red onions, tomato wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries.
|LOMO A LA HUANCAINA
|$21.00
El Fuego
2300 N Pershing Dr, Arlington
|Lomo Saltado
|$18.00
Peruvian stir fry with beef tenderloin, red onion, plum tomatoes, and hot peppers cooked with chef's special marinade. Served with white rice and French fries.
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Lomo Saltado
|$14.00
Stir fry marinated beef, onions & tomatoes. Served w/ rice & steak fries
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Lomo Saltado
|$17.99
Chunks of beef, sauteed onions, tomatoes, green and red peppers, cilantro, green onions, and on a bed of French fries. Served with rice.