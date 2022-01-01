Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pupusa in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve pupusa

Mexicali Blues Inc image

 

Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Empanadas$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
Pupusas$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Pupusas$2.50
Handmade corn tortilla filled with a combination of pork and cheese or cheese only
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Pupusa$2.35
Your choice of pork, beans, cheese or chicken.
Vegetarian Pupusa Plate$2.10
Your choice of beans or cheese.
More about Cafe Sazon

