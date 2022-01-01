Chicago dogs in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicago dogs
Cross Creek Cafe
1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta
|Chicago Dog
|$8.49
Quarter pound all beef frank on a toasty bun with sliced tomato, relish, onion, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt and yellow mustard. Served with one side
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Chicago Dog
|$8.95
sweet green relish, chopped onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers, celery salt
Hudson Grille - Downtown
120 Marietta Street, Atlanta
|Chicago Dog
|$8.95
sweet green relish, chopped onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers, celery salt
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta
|Chicago Dog
|$10.00
relish, onions, tomatoes, pickle spear, sport peppers, yellow mustard, dash of seasoned salt
SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hot Dog Pete's
25 Georgia Avenue, Atlanta
|CHICAGO DOG
|$5.99
horseradish mustard, sweet relish, diced onion, tomato slice, dill pickle, and sport pepper