Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago dogs in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve chicago dogs

Cross Creek Cafe image

 

Cross Creek Cafe

1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicago Dog$8.49
Quarter pound all beef frank on a toasty bun with sliced tomato, relish, onion, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt and yellow mustard. Served with one side
More about Cross Creek Cafe
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicago Dog$8.95
sweet green relish, chopped onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers, celery salt
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
Hudson Grille - Downtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Downtown

120 Marietta Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicago Dog$8.95
sweet green relish, chopped onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers, celery salt
More about Hudson Grille - Downtown
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar image

 

Bob & Harriet's Home Bar

1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Chicago Dog$10.00
relish, onions, tomatoes, pickle spear, sport peppers, yellow mustard, dash of seasoned salt
More about Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
CHICAGO DOG image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hot Dog Pete's

25 Georgia Avenue, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
Takeout
CHICAGO DOG$5.99
horseradish mustard, sweet relish, diced onion, tomato slice, dill pickle, and sport pepper
More about Hot Dog Pete's
Hudson Grille - Midtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicago Dog$8.95
sweet green relish, chopped onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers, celery salt
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Cobbler

Fried Pickles

Massaman Curry

Souvlaki

Spinach Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Benedict

Turkey Clubs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston