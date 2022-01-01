Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Katsu$10.99
Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Cutlet
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$14.99
A bowl of rice with a Deep Fried Chicken Cutlet and Curry. Served with red pickled radish
Chicken Katsu Don$15.99
A Bowl of Rice Topped with a Deep Fried Chicken Cutlet with egg, onions & scallions in sauce
More about Yebisuya
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry$15.00
More about Nagomiya
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN KATSU$12.50
Deep fried Chicken with panko breading served with tonkatsu sauce
More about Sukoshi
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu App$7.50
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown

