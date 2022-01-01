Chicken katsu in Atlanta
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Chicken Katsu
|$10.99
Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Cutlet
|Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
|$14.99
A bowl of rice with a Deep Fried Chicken Cutlet and Curry. Served with red pickled radish
|Chicken Katsu Don
|$15.99
A Bowl of Rice Topped with a Deep Fried Chicken Cutlet with egg, onions & scallions in sauce
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$15.00
Sukoshi
1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|CHICKEN KATSU
|$12.50
Deep fried Chicken with panko breading served with tonkatsu sauce