Steamed rice in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve steamed rice

Item pic

 

Tum Pok Pok

5000 Buford Hwy, chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steamed Jasmine Rice$2.00
More about Tum Pok Pok
Anh's Kitchen image

 

Anh's Kitchen

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steam Rice$2.00
More about Anh's Kitchen
Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Rice$3.00
Steamed rice$3.00
Side Steamed Rice$3.00
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki image

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steam Rice$3.50
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Steamed Rice$5.00
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAMED WHITE RICE$3.00
More about Sukoshi

