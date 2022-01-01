Ham sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Cafe at Pharr
5952 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Ham Sandwich
|$10.99
honey ham with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on your choice of bread
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Honey Ham Sandwich
|$12.99
Honey ham with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on your choice of bread.
|Half Ham Sandwich
|$6.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL
El Super Pan
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Ham and Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
Pressed Cuban bread with smoked ham and Swiss cheese. Served with fries and ketchup.