Steamed dumplings in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve steamed dumplings
Sweet Chili Thai Cuisine
Sweet Chili Thai Cuisine
8725 Roswell Road, Atlanta
|Steamed Dumplings
|$8.00
steamed vegetable dumplings, topped with green curry sauce
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Spicy Steamed Chicken Dumplings
|$13.50
8 Homemade dumplings using home-ground chicken, mixed in Chef's Homemade Very Spicy Sauce. One of chef's go-to favorite comfort food. If you can't handle spicy, please don't order this. *Can order with sauce on side or no sauce.