Steamed dumplings in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve steamed dumplings

Sweet Chili Thai Cuisine

8725 Roswell Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Dumplings$8.00
steamed vegetable dumplings, topped with green curry sauce
More about Sweet Chili Thai Cuisine
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Steamed Chicken Dumplings$13.50
8 Homemade dumplings using home-ground chicken, mixed in Chef's Homemade Very Spicy Sauce. One of chef's go-to favorite comfort food. If you can't handle spicy, please don't order this. *Can order with sauce on side or no sauce.
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
B.O.T Restaurant

1020 piedmont ave ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steam Dumpling$12.00
Steamed chicken and shrimp dumplings, mushroom, galangal, and soy chili sauce
More about B.O.T Restaurant

