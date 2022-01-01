Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve steak burritos

Item pic

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Divorciado Steak$17.00
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with rice & beans, pico de gallo, and choice of meat. Topped with salsa ranchera and salsa verde, shredded cheese & cilantro.
Skillet Burrito Steak$17.00
T&T Burrito Steak$17.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef cheese dip, rice & beans.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Burrito$14.99
More about La Costilla Grill
Item pic

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Steak Burrito$14.00
grilled skirt steak, french fries, guacamole, cheddar cheese scrambled eggs, wb sauce (no substitutions please)
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
Graffiti Atlanta image

 

Graffiti Atlanta

349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Graffitti Steak Burrito$13.99
More about Graffiti Atlanta
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Divorciado Steak$17.00
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with rice & beans, pico de gallo, and choice of meat. Topped with salsa ranchera and salsa verde, shredded cheese & cilantro.
Skillet Burrito Steak$17.00
T&T Burrito Steak$17.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef cheese dip, rice & beans.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Steak Burrito image

TACOS

Minero

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Burrito$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
Kid's Steak Burrito$10.00
Charcoal grilled steak in a garlic-amarillo sauce, queso de Oaxaca, white rice, scarlet runner beans.
More about Minero

