Steak burritos in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve steak burritos
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Burrito Divorciado Steak
|$17.00
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with rice & beans, pico de gallo, and choice of meat. Topped with salsa ranchera and salsa verde, shredded cheese & cilantro.
|Skillet Burrito Steak
|$17.00
|T&T Burrito Steak
|$17.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef cheese dip, rice & beans.
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Grilled Steak Burrito
|$14.99
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Jumbo Steak Burrito
|$14.00
grilled skirt steak, french fries, guacamole, cheddar cheese scrambled eggs, wb sauce (no substitutions please)
Graffiti Atlanta
349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA
|Graffitti Steak Burrito
|$13.99
Minero
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Steak Burrito
|$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
|Kid's Steak Burrito
|$10.00
Charcoal grilled steak in a garlic-amarillo sauce, queso de Oaxaca, white rice, scarlet runner beans.