Roast duck in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve roast duck
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|roasted duck fritters
|$12.00
scallion & ginger dipping sauce (gf)
Colala Grind Express
801 W BALTIMORE ST #103, Baltimore
|Chef Lee Handmade Centennial Cantonese Style Roast Duck(1pc )(with Rice) 胖李秘制广式烧鸭
|$19.99
Cantonese ducks are stuffed with star anise, ginger, spring onion, and more than a dozen other Chinese herbs to have their flavors infused for tastier duck meat and bones.