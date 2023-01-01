Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast duck in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve roast duck

Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
roasted duck fritters$12.00
scallion & ginger dipping sauce (gf)
More about The Corner Pantry
Item pic

 

Colala Grind Express

801 W BALTIMORE ST #103, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Lee Handmade Centennial Cantonese Style Roast Duck(1pc )(with Rice) 胖李秘制广式烧鸭$19.99
Cantonese ducks are stuffed with star anise, ginger, spring onion, and more than a dozen other Chinese herbs to have their flavors infused for tastier duck meat and bones.
More about Colala Grind Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Fudge Brownies

Muffins

Chicken Rolls

Honey Chicken

Sliders

Chai Tea

Quiche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (118 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2342 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (980 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (685 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (790 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston