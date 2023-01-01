Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Berkeley restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries w/ Curry Sansho Salt$8.00
French fries served w/ curry sansho salt. Vegan.
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen

1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Avg 3.7 (2199 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$3.95
More about Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way

2506 Channing Way, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$6.50
More about Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
Item pic

 

Gregoire Berkeley

2109 Cedar St, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French fries$7.80
House made French fries
More about Gregoire Berkeley

