Bethesda bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Bethesda

Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill

 

Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill

7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda




6 TJ'S FAMOUS POHO WINGS$6.00
Fresh, jumbo wings (the BEST in town) served THE FAMOUS POHO STYLE: double basted & double grilled contains peanut sauce)
BLT TURKEY CLUB$13.00
Freshly sliced roasted turkey, Virginia ham and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, layered on your choice of white, wheat or multi-grain bread.
BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.00
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Change it up with our signature pho sauce!
More about Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
Hawkers Asian Street Food

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)


Singapore Mei Fun$9.00
yellow curry rice noodles with sliced chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, bell peppers, spring onions, and bean sprouts | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
Street Skewers - Bulgogi Beef$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Caddies On Cordell

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)


Steak & Cheese$9.99
Shaved Ribeye With Provolone Cheese Fried Onion Lettuce Tomato And Mayo
Pepperoni$18.25
Pepperoni | Topped With Our House Made Tomato Sauce
Cheese Pizza$16.00
House Blend Of Herbs | Shredded Mozzarella | Topped With Your Choice Of Our House Made Sauces
More about Caddies On Cordell
Gringos and Mariachis

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet


Al Pastor Tacos.$8.00
ROASTED PORK | PINEAPPLE | ONIONS | SALSA ARBOL | CILANTRO
Guacamole with Chips.$11.00
CHIPS | PICO DE GALLO | ARBOL SALSA
Add Grilled Pineapple +$2 | Add Crispy Bacon +$2
Carne Asada Tacos.$11.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Barrel and Crow

 

Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet


Parisienne Gnocchi$12.00
Wild Mushrooms, Leeks and Thyme.
Fried Amish Chicken & Waffles$23.00
Braised Collard Greens with Bacon, Maple Syrup.
Roseda Farm Cheeseburger$17.00
Dry Aged Beef. Choice of Daily Cheeses, House Duck Fat Fries with Truffle Mayo.
More about Barrel and Crow
Duck Duck Goose

 

Duck Duck Goose

7929 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

No reviews yet


Crispy Trout$35.00
brown butter, lemon
Duck Confit$32.00
buttered potatoes, cherry jus
French Onion Soup$15.00
gruyere cheese, crostini
More about Duck Duck Goose

