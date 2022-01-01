Bethesda bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bethesda
More about Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Popular items
|6 TJ'S FAMOUS POHO WINGS
|$6.00
Fresh, jumbo wings (the BEST in town) served THE FAMOUS POHO STYLE: double basted & double grilled contains peanut sauce)
|BLT TURKEY CLUB
|$13.00
Freshly sliced roasted turkey, Virginia ham and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, layered on your choice of white, wheat or multi-grain bread.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$13.00
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Change it up with our signature pho sauce!
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Singapore Mei Fun
|$9.00
yellow curry rice noodles with sliced chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, bell peppers, spring onions, and bean sprouts | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
|Street Skewers - Bulgogi Beef
|$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
|Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
More about Caddies On Cordell
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.99
Shaved Ribeye With Provolone Cheese Fried Onion Lettuce Tomato And Mayo
|Pepperoni
|$18.25
Pepperoni | Topped With Our House Made Tomato Sauce
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
House Blend Of Herbs | Shredded Mozzarella | Topped With Your Choice Of Our House Made Sauces
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Tacos.
|$8.00
ROASTED PORK | PINEAPPLE | ONIONS | SALSA ARBOL | CILANTRO
|Guacamole with Chips.
|$11.00
CHIPS | PICO DE GALLO | ARBOL SALSA
Add Grilled Pineapple +$2 | Add Crispy Bacon +$2
|Carne Asada Tacos.
|$11.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
More about Barrel and Crow
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Parisienne Gnocchi
|$12.00
Wild Mushrooms, Leeks and Thyme.
|Fried Amish Chicken & Waffles
|$23.00
Braised Collard Greens with Bacon, Maple Syrup.
|Roseda Farm Cheeseburger
|$17.00
Dry Aged Beef. Choice of Daily Cheeses, House Duck Fat Fries with Truffle Mayo.