Rice pudding in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants that serve rice pudding
Carbon BK - 262 Kingston Avenue
262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn
|Coquito Rice Pudding
|$6.00
Creamy Rice Pudding made with Coconut Milk, a hint of Vanilla and Cinnamon topped with Homemade Crispy Puffed Rice.
The Original John's Deli
2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn
|Rice Pudding
|$6.50
Mike's Diner - Brooklyn
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Rice Pudding
|$3.99