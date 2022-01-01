Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve rice pudding

Mike’s Royal Diner

7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Pudding$3.99
More about Mike’s Royal Diner
Carbon BK - 262 Kingston Avenue

262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coquito Rice Pudding$6.00
Creamy Rice Pudding made with Coconut Milk, a hint of Vanilla and Cinnamon topped with Homemade Crispy Puffed Rice.
More about Carbon BK - 262 Kingston Avenue
The Original John's Deli

2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Pudding$6.50
More about The Original John's Deli
Mike's Diner - Brooklyn

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Pudding$3.99
More about Mike's Diner - Brooklyn
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eight Jewel Rice Pudding$9.00
Dates, red bean, walnut, lotus seed, sticky rice
More about Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯

