Roti in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve roti
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Roti
|$3.00
|Roti & Massaman Sauce
|$8.00
Soft, Round Flatbread with Massaman Curry, Fried Onion & Diced Bell Pepper
Imani Caribbean Grill
519 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Curry Chicken Roti Bowl
|$17.00
Curry Chicken, Roti, Jasmine Rice, Plantains, Pico De Gallo
|Chicken Jerk Roti Bowl
|$17.00
Jerk Chicken, Roti, Rice & Peas, Plantains
Charred Corn, Lettuce,
Jerk Pineapple & BBQ Sauce
CHICKEN
Imani - 271 Adelphi Street
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Roti
|$5.00
Street Boi
1021 Church Ave, Brooklyn
|Roti bread
|$1.50
|Malaysian-Indian Roti Canai
|$5.00
Fluffy flatbread served w/ curry chicken sauce