Roti in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve roti

Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Roti$3.00
Roti & Massaman Sauce$8.00
Soft, Round Flatbread with Massaman Curry, Fried Onion & Diced Bell Pepper
More about Nora Thai
Item pic

 

Imani Caribbean Grill

519 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken Roti Bowl$17.00
Curry Chicken, Roti, Jasmine Rice, Plantains, Pico De Gallo
Chicken Jerk Roti Bowl$17.00
Jerk Chicken, Roti, Rice & Peas, Plantains
Charred Corn, Lettuce,
Jerk Pineapple & BBQ Sauce
More about Imani Caribbean Grill
Item pic

CHICKEN

Imani - 271 Adelphi Street

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Roti$5.00
More about Imani - 271 Adelphi Street
Consumer pic

 

Street Boi

1021 Church Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roti bread$1.50
Malaysian-Indian Roti Canai$5.00
Fluffy flatbread served w/ curry chicken sauce
More about Street Boi
Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Roti$3.00
Fried puff pastry.
Roti Massaman (V) / Spicy *$10.00
Fried puff pastry, potato, onion, peanut served with massaman curry sauce topped with fried shallot.
More about One More Charm Thai

