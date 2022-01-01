Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate mousse in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Chocolate Mousse
Buffalo restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Mint - 1225 Niagara Street
1225 Niagara Street, Buffalo
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse
$5.00
More about Mint - 1225 Niagara Street
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
$7.25
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo
Macarons
Stew
Spaghetti
Margherita Pizza
Vegetable Tempura
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Cake
Pierogies
Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Black Rock
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Buffalo to explore
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1005 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston