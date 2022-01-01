Noodle soup in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve noodle soup
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$7.50
Noodles and chicken swimming in house-made chicken broth
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Large Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
|$11.99
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
|Small Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
|$6.60
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Large Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
|$12.99
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
|Small Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
|$7.00
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$8.75
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Chicken Soup (Noodles or Rice)
classic chicken soup, made from scratch, & served with our grilled sourdough