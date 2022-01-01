Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepper steaks in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve pepper steaks

The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak and Peppers 8 inch Bomber (sinners)$12.00
Steak peppers and onion with melted provolone cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll served with your choice of side
Steak, peppers and onion Quesadilla$14.00
More about The Eatery
Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Pepper Steak
Tender flank steaks sauteed with peppers and onions.
L9 Pepper Steak with Onions$11.25
C9 Beef pepper steak with onion$19.50
Green peppers & onions sauteed with flank steak slices.
More about May Jen Restaurant
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone$16.29
Stuffed with sirloin steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, and fire roasted red peppers.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone$16.29
Stuffed with sirloin steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, and fire roasted red peppers.
Steak & Pepper$18.89
Filet and our stuffed cheese pepper, lettuce and hot sauce on a garlic grilled hard roll
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dinner Combo Pepper Steak$11.95
Pepper Steak$13.95
Lunch Pepper Steak$8.25
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone$16.29
Stuffed with sirloin steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, and fire roasted red peppers.
Steak & Pepper$18.89
Filet and our stuffed cheese pepper, lettuce and hot sauce on a garlic grilled hard roll
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

