Pepper steaks in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve pepper steaks
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|Steak and Peppers 8 inch Bomber (sinners)
|$12.00
Steak peppers and onion with melted provolone cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll served with your choice of side
|Steak, peppers and onion Quesadilla
|$14.00
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Beef Pepper Steak
Tender flank steaks sauteed with peppers and onions.
|L9 Pepper Steak with Onions
|$11.25
|C9 Beef pepper steak with onion
|$19.50
Green peppers & onions sauteed with flank steak slices.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone
|$16.29
Stuffed with sirloin steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, and fire roasted red peppers.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone
|$16.29
Stuffed with sirloin steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, and fire roasted red peppers.
|Steak & Pepper
|$18.89
Filet and our stuffed cheese pepper, lettuce and hot sauce on a garlic grilled hard roll
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville
|Dinner Combo Pepper Steak
|$11.95
|Pepper Steak
|$13.95
|Lunch Pepper Steak
|$8.25
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone
|$16.29
Stuffed with sirloin steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, and fire roasted red peppers.
|Steak & Pepper
|$18.89
Filet and our stuffed cheese pepper, lettuce and hot sauce on a garlic grilled hard roll