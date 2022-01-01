Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Louie's Texas Red Hots

1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Greek Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Marinated greek chicken served on a Costanzo's hard roll topped with feta cheese & our zesty Greek dressing over lettuce & tomato.
More about Louie's Texas Red Hots
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.95
roasted red peppers, prosciutto, asiago cheese,roasted garlic aioli on Kaiser roll
More about Creekview Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.50
grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, and pesto mayo
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions served on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Choose Plain Grilled or one of our excellent sauces!!
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6065 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut

