Grilled chicken sandwiches in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Louie's Texas Red Hots
1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Grilled Greek Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Marinated greek chicken served on a Costanzo's hard roll topped with feta cheese & our zesty Greek dressing over lettuce & tomato.
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.95
roasted red peppers, prosciutto, asiago cheese,roasted garlic aioli on Kaiser roll
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.50
grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, and pesto mayo
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions served on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Choose Plain Grilled or one of our excellent sauces!!
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
