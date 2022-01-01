Milkshakes in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve milkshakes
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Sm. Milkshake
|$4.35
|Lg. Milkshake
|$5.20
Louie's Texas Red Hots
1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$4.79
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|32oz Milkshake
|$6.99
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Milkshake
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Milkshake
|$4.99
FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mister Sizzle's
346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo
|Chocolate Cherry Milkshake
|$8.00
|Confetti Milkshake (Dairy-Free)
|$8.00
|Peanut Butter Banana Milkshake
|$8.00
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Vanilla Milkshake
|$8.00
|Salted Caramel Milkshake
|$8.00
|Strawberry Milkshake
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Invent Your Own Milkshake 16 oz ;)
|$5.85
We hand scoop Edy's hard ice ream & blend in you favorite, quality brand products.
"We are not responsible for a "brain freeze" due to uncontrolled, rapid consumption!"
|Invent Your Own Mega Milkshake;
|$10.99
We hand scoop Edy's hard ice cream & blend in your favorite, quality brand products.