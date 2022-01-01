Eggplant parm in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Stuffed Eggplant Parm
|$18.99
Layered eggplant Parm with a Ricotta blend, homemade red sauce and melted Mozzarella. Served with garlic bread.
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (whole)
|$9.95
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna
|Eggplant Parm
|$20.99
Side of Linguine
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.99
Eggplant cutlets baked with cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti.
|Eggplant Parm (Full Tray)
|$70.00
20 pieces
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (whole)
|$9.95
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Eggplant Parm Sub
|$8.99
|Eggplant Parm Mini
|$6.99
More about Pat's Pizzeria
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Eggplant Parm Large
|$9.95
Fried eggplant baked with red pasta sauce on a Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.