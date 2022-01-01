Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed Eggplant Parm$18.99
Layered eggplant Parm with a Ricotta blend, homemade red sauce and melted Mozzarella. Served with garlic bread.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (whole)$9.95
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
More about Just Pizza
Mulberry Italian Ristorante image

 

Mulberry Italian Ristorante

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna

Avg 4.3 (1561 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm$20.99
Side of Linguine
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.99
Eggplant cutlets baked with cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Eggplant Parm (Full Tray)$70.00
20 pieces
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (whole)$9.95
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
More about Just Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Sub$8.99
Eggplant Parm Mini$6.99
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Large$9.95
Fried eggplant baked with red pasta sauce on a Costanzos roll with melted mozzarella cheese.
More about Pat's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

60 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parm with Pasta$15.50
More about The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Tofu Soup

Mediterranean Salad

Spinach Salad

Chicken Pot Pies

Pepperoni Pizza

Shrimp Scampi

Egg Sandwiches

Shrimp Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston