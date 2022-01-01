Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fully Loaded Wedge Salad$15.99
Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Candied Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Frizzled Onions, Parmesan Chicken, Balsamic Drizzle.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$12.95
iceberg lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, crumbly bleu cheese dressing
More about Creekview Restaurant
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$12.89
Iceberg wedge with bleu cheese dressing, crumbles, chopped bacon, chopped tomatoes, chives, balsamic glaze, topped with onion fizzles.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$12.89
Iceberg wedge with bleu cheese dressing, crumbles, chopped bacon, chopped tomatoes, chives, balsamic glaze, topped with onion fizzles.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$12.89
Iceberg wedge with bleu cheese dressing, crumbles, chopped bacon, chopped tomatoes, chives, balsamic glaze, topped with onion fizzles.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

