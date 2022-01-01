Wedge salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve wedge salad
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Fully Loaded Wedge Salad
|$15.99
Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Candied Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Frizzled Onions, Parmesan Chicken, Balsamic Drizzle.
More about Creekview Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Wedge Salad
|$12.95
iceberg lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, crumbly bleu cheese dressing
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Wedge Salad
|$12.89
Iceberg wedge with bleu cheese dressing, crumbles, chopped bacon, chopped tomatoes, chives, balsamic glaze, topped with onion fizzles.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Wedge Salad
|$12.89
Iceberg wedge with bleu cheese dressing, crumbles, chopped bacon, chopped tomatoes, chives, balsamic glaze, topped with onion fizzles.