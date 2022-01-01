Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve apple salad

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Apple Salad$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
New Republik image

 

New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Apple and Almond Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Roasted Apples, Butternut Squash, Almonds, and Gorgonzola Cheese with Basil Yogurt Vinaigrette.
Chalawan Asian Eatery image

NOODLES

Chalawan Asian Eatery

1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Green Apple salad$12.00
Green apple salad with coral mushroom yam bean carrot shallot cilantro sesame and sauce
ATWOOD'S TAVERN image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ATWOOD'S TAVERN

877 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1049 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Walnut Salad$11.00
mixed greens, delicata squash, pomegranate, walnuts, apple, red onion, cider vinaigrette
