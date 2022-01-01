Apple salad in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve apple salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Spinach & Apple Salad
|$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
New Republik
1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Roasted Apple and Almond Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Roasted Apples, Butternut Squash, Almonds, and Gorgonzola Cheese with Basil Yogurt Vinaigrette.
NOODLES
Chalawan Asian Eatery
1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Green Apple salad
|$12.00
Green apple salad with coral mushroom yam bean carrot shallot cilantro sesame and sauce