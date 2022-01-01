Arugula salad in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve arugula salad
More about Bom Dough
Bom Dough
1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|(1) pão de queijo | scrambled eggs | bacon or arugula salad
|$10.00
your choice of pão de queijo joined with a side of farm fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, or the special house arugula, capers salad, w/parmesan. (contains: egg, & dairy)
|roasted potato, and arugula, tomato salad bowl
|$10.00
warm arugula and tomato salad tossed with roasted potato and three-cheese sauce.
|Cinnamon Maple Oats | Scrambled Eggs | Bacon or Arugula Salad
|$13.50
Warm vanilla, maple, and cinnamon oats, topped with strawberry and granola
More about Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge
Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge
1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
|Half Tray Pear & Arugula Salad (4 orders)
|$48.00
arugula, roasted pear, pickled red onion, goat cheese balls, maple cashew crumble
|Full Tray Pear & Arugula Salad (8 orders)
|$94.00
arugula, roasted pear, pickled red onion, goat cheese balls, maple cashew crumble