Arugula salad in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve arugula salad

Bom Dough

1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(1) pão de queijo | scrambled eggs | bacon or arugula salad$10.00
your choice of pão de queijo joined with a side of farm fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, or the special house arugula, capers salad, w/parmesan. (contains: egg, & dairy)
roasted potato, and arugula, tomato salad bowl$10.00
warm arugula and tomato salad tossed with roasted potato and three-cheese sauce.
Cinnamon Maple Oats | Scrambled Eggs | Bacon or Arugula Salad$13.50
Warm vanilla, maple, and cinnamon oats, topped with strawberry and granola
More about Bom Dough
Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge

1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Half Tray Pear & Arugula Salad (4 orders)$48.00
arugula, roasted pear, pickled red onion, goat cheese balls, maple cashew crumble
Full Tray Pear & Arugula Salad (8 orders)$94.00
arugula, roasted pear, pickled red onion, goat cheese balls, maple cashew crumble
More about Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge

