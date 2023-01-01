Enchiladas in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve enchiladas
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|chicken enchilada dinner special
|$17.50
black beans, ancho chili, cilantro rice (gf, w/o nuts). reheat instructions included on label.
Beantown Taqueria Cafe - Western Ave
150 Western Avenue, Cambridge
|Enchiladas
|$12.99
Three rolled soft corn tortillas. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, onion, cilantro, drizzled sour cream and cotija cheese.
Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
704 mass ave, Cambridge
|BIRRIA ENCHILADAS
|$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
|ENCHILADA TRIO
|$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
|VEGGIES ENCHILADAS
|$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans