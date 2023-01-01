Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve enchiladas

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

chicken enchilada dinner special$17.50
black beans, ancho chili, cilantro rice (gf, w/o nuts). reheat instructions included on label.
Beantown Taqueria Cafe - Western Ave

150 Western Avenue, Cambridge

Enchiladas$12.99
Three rolled soft corn tortillas. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, onion, cilantro, drizzled sour cream and cotija cheese.
Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge

704 mass ave, Cambridge

BIRRIA ENCHILADAS$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
ENCHILADA TRIO$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
VEGGIES ENCHILADAS$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
