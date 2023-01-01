Honey cake in Cambridge
Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery - Main Street
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|honey almond cake slice
|$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|honey almond cake slice
|$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
LASAISON BAKERY
407 Concord ave., Cambridge
|Honey Apple Cake 10"
|$36.80
Size: 10 inches.
|Honey Apple Cake By Slice
|$4.30
bōm dough - restaurant and coffee bar
1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|honey & dulce de leche cake
|$4.00
contains: dairy, soy, gluten, eggs, almond.
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Honey Apple Cake Slice
|$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Honey Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy