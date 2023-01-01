Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey cake in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve honey cake

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Main Street

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
honey almond cake slice$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
honey almond cake slice$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

LASAISON BAKERY

407 Concord ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Apple Cake 10"$36.80
Size: 10 inches.
Honey Apple Cake By Slice$4.30
More about LASAISON BAKERY
Item pic

 

bōm dough - restaurant and coffee bar

1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
honey & dulce de leche cake$4.00
contains: dairy, soy, gluten, eggs, almond.
More about bōm dough - restaurant and coffee bar
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Apple Cake Slice$6.50
Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Honey Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Traditional, moist wildflower honey cake.
Contains: Wheat Eggs, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Chicken Soup

Chocolate Croissants

Fish And Chips

Coconut Ice Cream

Salad Wrap

Sliders

Fried Rice

Crab Rangoon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (656 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (656 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2160 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston