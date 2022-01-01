Pastries in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Basket$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Platter (serves up to 12 ppl)$34.00
**Please allow 30-45 minutes to prepare** An assortment of fresh-baked pastries including cinnamon and chocolate babka muffins, chocolate and raspberry rugelach, sesame tahini cookies, sprinkle cookies, and more!
(contains nuts)
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
pastries baked yesterday, still great today!$8.25
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :)
**may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
pastries baked yesterday, still great today!$8.25
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :)
**may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Sweet Morning Pastry Assortment image

 

Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Morning Pastry Assortment$52.50
Includes an assortment of: Plain Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Almond Croissant, Morning Buns, Halva Sesame Tea Cakes, and Roasted Strawberry Tea Cakes. Serves 10-12.
Savory Morning Pastry Assortment$52.50
Includes an assortment of: Ham & Cheese Croissant, Spinach Labneh Pita, Cheese Bourekas. Serves 10-12.
Sweet Pastry Assortment (Fall)$54.00
Includes an assortment of: Plain Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Almond Croissant, Morning Buns, Halva Sesame Tea Cakes, and Roasted Strawberry Tea Cakes. Serves 10-12.
More about Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
Darwin's Ltd. image

 

Darwin's Ltd - 313 Massachusetts Ave

313 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Day Old Pastries$0.00
More about Darwin's Ltd - 313 Massachusetts Ave
Item pic

 

Bom Dough

1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato and Cheese Puff Pastry$3.00
Flaky dough topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato, oregano, thyme, salt, and garlic.
More about Bom Dough
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Basket$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

