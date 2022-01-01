Pastries in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve pastries
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Pastry Platter (serves up to 12 ppl)
|$34.00
**Please allow 30-45 minutes to prepare** An assortment of fresh-baked pastries including cinnamon and chocolate babka muffins, chocolate and raspberry rugelach, sesame tahini cookies, sprinkle cookies, and more!
(contains nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|pastries baked yesterday, still great today!
|$8.25
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :)
**may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|pastries baked yesterday, still great today!
|$8.25
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :)
**may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
More about Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Sweet Morning Pastry Assortment
|$52.50
Includes an assortment of: Plain Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Almond Croissant, Morning Buns, Halva Sesame Tea Cakes, and Roasted Strawberry Tea Cakes. Serves 10-12.
|Savory Morning Pastry Assortment
|$52.50
Includes an assortment of: Ham & Cheese Croissant, Spinach Labneh Pita, Cheese Bourekas. Serves 10-12.
|Sweet Pastry Assortment (Fall)
|$54.00
Includes an assortment of: Plain Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Almond Croissant, Morning Buns, Halva Sesame Tea Cakes, and Roasted Strawberry Tea Cakes. Serves 10-12.
More about Darwin's Ltd - 313 Massachusetts Ave
Darwin's Ltd - 313 Massachusetts Ave
313 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Day Old Pastries
|$0.00
More about Bom Dough
Bom Dough
1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Tomato and Cheese Puff Pastry
|$3.00
Flaky dough topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato, oregano, thyme, salt, and garlic.