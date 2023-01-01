Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve egg benedict

Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto & Fig Eggs Benedict$21.00
Lobster Eggs Benedict$36.00
Lobster, Spinach and Tomato on English with Hollandaise. Poached Eggs.
Ham Eggs Benedict$18.00
Ham spinach, tomato on English with Hollandaise.
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Alden & Harlow / The Longfellow Bar

40 Brattle St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Strip Steak & Eggs Benedict$23.00
More about Alden & Harlow / The Longfellow Bar
Consumer pic

 

bōm dough - restaurant and coffee bar

1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
(2) smoked salmon, egg benedict pão de queijo (+13 minutes prep)$0.00
smoked salmon with egg benedict and choice of pão de queijo.
please be aware that the prep time is a minimum of 13 minutes.
(contains: dairy, fish & egg)
More about bōm dough - restaurant and coffee bar
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square) image

 

Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$14.99
2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, topped with our homemade Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries.
More about Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast

