Tarts in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve tarts
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|raspberry pop tart
|$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|raspberry pop tart
|$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Bittersweet Chocolate Tahini Tart
|$4.00
Salty cocoa nib crunch, Valrhona bittersweet chocolate. Serves one
|Asparagus and Goat Cheese Croissant Tart
|$5.00
Peas, mint, pine nuts, Maine Grains rye. Serves one
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|raspberry pop tart
|$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pistachio Cherry Tart
|$7.50
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Raspberry Lemon Tart (small)
|$10.00
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Apricot Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)