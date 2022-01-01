Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve tarts

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
raspberry pop tart$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
raspberry pop tart$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Bittersweet Chocolate Tahini Tart$4.00
Salty cocoa nib crunch, Valrhona bittersweet chocolate. Serves one
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Croissant Tart$5.00
Peas, mint, pine nuts, Maine Grains rye. Serves one
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
raspberry pop tart$4.25
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pistachio Cherry Tart$7.50
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)
More about Tatte Catering
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Lemon Tart (small)$10.00
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Stoked Pizza Cambridge

1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Cup Tart$8.00
(Plant Based) dark belgian chocolate ganache, oreo crust.
More about Stoked Pizza Cambridge

