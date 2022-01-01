Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spiced Veggie Soup (frozen quart)$10.00
Squash, tomato, eggplant, red pepper, and okra, spiced with harissa, mint, garlic, coriander, and fenugreek.
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Sugar & Spice image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Wonton Soup$4.95
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Tahini Soup$7.50
Hungarian wax peppers, tahini garlic sauce, sesame seeds. Half pint, served with crick cracks
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Alewife

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Coconut Vegetable Soup (16oz) (vegan, gf)$7.50
silky, rich, + bursting w/ flavor! loaded with chickpeas + veggies! (vg, gf)
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Item pic

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Noodle Soup$11.00
Greens, carrots, tomato, shiitake, vegetable broth
More about Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
Consumer pic

 

The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA

125 River st, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable and tofu noodle soup (vegan)$12.00
(vegan,GF) Tofu, vegetables medley, scallion, cilantro with vegetable broth
More about The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA
Consumer pic

 

Shanti - Kendall Square

Shanti Boston LLC, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
TANDOORI VEGETABLE SOUP$7.00
Roasted seasonal vegetables, masoor daal and dry tadka. V/VEG/GF/ NF
More about Shanti - Kendall Square
Restaurant banner

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Soup$4.95
Fresh vegetable soup in a vegetarian broth.
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Gyoza

Fried Rice

Greek Salad

Chicken Shawarma

Curry

Steak Frites

Fritters

Clam Chowder

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (572 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (572 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1832 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston