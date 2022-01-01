Vegetable soup in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Spiced Veggie Soup (frozen quart)
|$10.00
Squash, tomato, eggplant, red pepper, and okra, spiced with harissa, mint, garlic, coriander, and fenugreek.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Veggie Wonton Soup
|$4.95
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Carrot Tahini Soup
|$7.50
Hungarian wax peppers, tahini garlic sauce, sesame seeds. Half pint, served with crick cracks
Revival Cafe - Alewife
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Spicy Coconut Vegetable Soup (16oz) (vegan, gf)
|$7.50
silky, rich, + bursting w/ flavor! loaded with chickpeas + veggies! (vg, gf)
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Vegetable Noodle Soup
|$11.00
Greens, carrots, tomato, shiitake, vegetable broth
The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA
125 River st, Cambridge
|Vegetable and tofu noodle soup (vegan)
|$12.00
(vegan,GF) Tofu, vegetables medley, scallion, cilantro with vegetable broth
Shanti - Kendall Square
Shanti Boston LLC, Cambridge
|TANDOORI VEGETABLE SOUP
|$7.00
Roasted seasonal vegetables, masoor daal and dry tadka. V/VEG/GF/ NF