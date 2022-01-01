Mozzarella sticks in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Mac’s Place
215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
Served with marinara sauce.
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Mozzarella Sticks(4)
|$4.95
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.95
Served with a side of Marinara.
FRENCH FRIES
The Griffon
18 Vendue Range, Charleston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
with marinara
201 John King Grill & Bar
428 King Street, Charleston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
with Marinara
120 Queology
6 North Market St, Charleston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
Marinara sauce
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$4.95