Mozzarella sticks in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Mac’s Place image

 

Mac’s Place

215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce
More about Mac’s Place
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Served with marinara sauce.
More about Kickin' Chicken
Item pic

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks(4)$4.95
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen image

 

Hideaway Pizza Kitchen

608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
Served with a side of Marinara.
More about Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Charleston Cheese

226 Calhoun Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$4.00
More about Charleston Cheese
The Griffon image

FRENCH FRIES

The Griffon

18 Vendue Range, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
with marinara
More about The Griffon
201 John King Grill & Bar image

 

201 John King Grill & Bar

428 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
with Marinara
More about 201 John King Grill & Bar
Mozzarella Sticks image

 

120 Queology

6 North Market St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Marinara sauce
More about 120 Queology
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley image

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$4.95
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Served with marinara sauce.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

