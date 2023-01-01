Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve key lime pies

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Frigid Bits Key Lime Pie$6.00
More about Berkeley's
Item pic

 

The Pass - Panino and Provisions

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.50
The Crispery's Key Lime are fresh all year. Enjoy the taste of Summer with a taste of Key Lime pie in a gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE. Always room for the light taste of this key lime pie Crispycake.
More about The Pass - Panino and Provisions
Main pic

 

Cafecito - 471 King St

471 King St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Slice
More about Cafecito - 471 King St
109 Eli's Table image

 

109 Eli's Table - 129 Meeting St

129 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$9.00
More about 109 Eli's Table - 129 Meeting St
c1fe589a-8eba-4ae4-814f-0758ef400f0c image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar

198 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$10.00
Key lime pie with graham cracker crust.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
More about Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar
Item pic

 

Pearlz - East Bay St.

153 East Bay St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$5.95
More about Pearlz - East Bay St.
West Ashley Crab Shack image

 

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shack's World Famous Key Lime Pie$6.99
More about West Ashley Crab Shack

